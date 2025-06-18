What's the story

Ikebana, the ancient Japanese art of flower arrangement, is much more than an ornamental practice. It focuses on harmony, balance and simplicity.

While Western flower arrangements concentrate on volume and colors, Ikebana underscores line and form.

Over the centuries, this ancient art has developed into an alluring form and continues to enthrall people with its distinctive take on arranging flowers.

Here are five fascinating things about Ikebana that make it an interesting study.