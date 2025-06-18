What's the story

Switzerland, famous for its breathtaking landscapes, has some of the most picturesque villages ideal for summer hiking getaways.

These charming locales give you the perfect respite from busy city life and are ideal for adventure-seekers at heart.

With well-marked trails and stunning views, these villages are bound to give you an unforgettable hiking experience.

Be it seasoned hikers or beginners, Swiss countryside has it all!