Summer hiking in Switzerland: Top spots
What's the story
Switzerland, famous for its breathtaking landscapes, has some of the most picturesque villages ideal for summer hiking getaways.
These charming locales give you the perfect respite from busy city life and are ideal for adventure-seekers at heart.
With well-marked trails and stunning views, these villages are bound to give you an unforgettable hiking experience.
Be it seasoned hikers or beginners, Swiss countryside has it all!
Zermatt
Zermatt's majestic trails
Zermatt is famous for being near the iconic Matterhorn mountain. This car-free village is littered with countless hiking trails for all levels of hikers.
The Gornergrat Railway opens up panoramic views of the peaks and glaciers around.
Hikers could explore routes like the Five Lakes Walk, which features crystal-clear lakes reflecting the majestic mountains.
Zermatt's well-maintained paths ensure a safe and enjoyable hike.
Grindelwald
Grindelwald's alpine beauty
Nestled in the Bernese Alps, Grindelwald is known for its dramatic landscapes and diverse hiking options.
The Eiger Trail is a favorite among hikers looking to get up close with the Eiger North Face.
If you prefer gentler walks, trails such as First to Bachalpsee provide stunning vistas without the steep inclines.
Grindelwald also acts as a gateway to Jungfraujoch, furthering your exploration of this alpine paradise.
Lauterbrunnen
Lauterbrunnen Valley's waterfalls
Often touted to be one of Switzerland's most beautiful valleys, Lauterbrunnen Valley is famous for its 72 waterfalls tumbling off sheer cliffs.
Hikers can enjoy the trails that take you through lush meadows and pastures, with stunning views at every turn.
The hike from Lauterbrunnen to Murren gives you panoramic views of snow-capped peaks, while you pass by quaint alpine huts on your way.
Engelberg
Engelberg's tranquil paths
Engelberg is a serene village nestled amid towering mountains, promising quiet hikes without the crowds of more popular destinations such as Zermatt or Grindelwald during peak season months (July or August).
Tourist numbers balloon across Switzerland's top attractions, including these picturesque villages themselves!
Popular hikes include the Brunni Trail, which takes you through lush forests up towards Ristis, where you'll find stunning views over Lake Lucerne below.