You must visit these canal towns in Netherlands
We all know how famous Netherlands is for its iconic canals, but beyond the busy streets of Amsterdam, there are some lesser-known towns which have equally charming waterways.
These non-touristy places are perfect for a peaceful escape and an opportunity to delve into the country's rich history and culture without hordes of people.
From cute villages to quaint towns, these hidden gems will give you a true taste of Dutch life and architecture.
Giethoorn
Giethoorn: The Venice of the North
Often called the "Venice of the North," Giethoorn is famous for its sprawling canals.
Visitors can explore the car-free village by boat or on foot across wooden bridges through its scenic canals.
The thatched-roof cottages along the canals enhance its beauty and make it an Instagram-worthy destination.
With no roads in sight, Giethoorn is a perfect escape from the busy city life.
Leiden
Leiden: A historical canal city
Having one of Europe's oldest universities, Leiden is a city steeped in history. Its canals are lined with historic buildings and museums that speak of its past.
You can either take a leisurely boat tour or walk along cobblestone streets discovering local shops and cafes.
The city's vibrant cultural scene makes it an attractive destination for anyone interested in art and history.
Alkmaar
Alkmaar: Beyond cheese markets
While Alkmaar is known for its cheese markets, it's also home to stunning canal views minus the touristy crowd.
The town's narrow waterways are ideal for kayaking or taking guided boat tours showcasing traditional Dutch architecture.
Visitors can go on a shopping spree at locals' boutiques, savor regional delicacies at cozy restaurants, or simply chill by the water's edge.
Delft
Delft: Canals with artistic flair
While Delft is famous for its blue pottery, it's also home to beautiful canals that reflect the town's artistic heritage.
The beautiful town inspired many artists through history (including Vermeer, who painted Delft's beauty on canvas).
Walking along these peaceful waterways, you'll find charming houses with colorful flowers, making for postcard-worthy scenes at every turn.