Europe's hiking trails you can reach by train: A list
What's the story
Exploring Europe's hiking trails is an experience that combines the best of nature and culture.
Most of these trails can be easily accessed through scenic rail journeys. They give travelers an eco-friendly and picturesque way to reach their destination.
Be it the rugged terrains of Alps or tranquil trails on coastal cliffs, these rail-accessible hiking routes have something for every nature lover.
Here are some top European hiking trails reachable via train.
Swiss journey
The Swiss Alps adventure
The breathtaking views and challenging hikes of the Swiss Alps are legendary.
Famous Glacier Express train route connects Zermatt and St. Moritz and opens up a number of trailheads on the way.
Hikers get the opportunity to witness panoramic views of snow-capped peaks and lush valleys as they navigate this iconic region.
From short day hikes to multi-day treks, Swiss Alps have it all for everyone.
Scottish escape
Exploring Scotland's Highlands
Scotland's West Highland Line is arguably the most picturesque rail journey in Europe. The rail line takes travelers through breathtaking landscapes littered with mountains, lochs, and glens.
This line also serves as a gateway to some of the most popular hiking spots such as the Ben Nevis and Glen Coe. The rugged terrain and storied history of Scotland's Highlands make it a hiker's dream.
They crave adventure, and peace too.
Norwegian route
Discovering Norway's fjords
Norway's Bergen Railway is another scenic train ride, as it runs from Oslo to Bergen, crossing some of the country's most stunning fjord areas.
Hikers can get down at different points along the way to explore trails that run through magnificent fjords and lush forests.
The ride not only highlights Norway's natural beauty but also lets you experience its rich culture in picturesque towns along the way.
Austrian pathway
Walking through Austria's Tyrol region
Famous for its scenic alpine views and pristine hiking trails, the Tyrol region in Austria is a hiker's paradise.
The Arlberg Railway connects Innsbruck with Bludenz, giving easy access to countless trailheads across Tyrol.
From relaxed walks around pristine lakes to difficult mountain climbs, this region has something for every hiker while displaying Austria's breathtaking landscapes.