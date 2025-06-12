Love quinoa? Try these dishes
If you're looking to transform your vegetarian meals, then quinoa is the way to go!
This super-healthy grain is packed with protein, fiber, and other essential nutrients, making it a perfect base for a wide range of dishes.
Whether you want to try more plant-based options or just something new, these quinoa recipes will deliciously upgrade your meal.
Check out these recipes that showcase the versatility and taste of quinoa in vegetarian cooking.
Stuffed peppers
Quinoa stuffed bell peppers
Quinoa stuffed bell peppers are a colorful and nutritious dish that is perfect for any meal.
Cook quinoa until fluffy, then combine it with black beans, corn, diced tomatoes, and spices like cumin and paprika.
Hollow out bell peppers and fill them with the quinoa mixture before baking until tender.
This recipe not only provides you with a hearty meal but also adds vibrant colors to your plate.
Fresh salad
Quinoa salad with avocado & mango
This refreshing salad brings together the nutty flavor of quinoa with creamy avocado and sweet mango.
Cook the quinoa till light and fluffy, then let it cool and mix it with diced avocado, mango cubes, red onion slices, lime juice and cilantro leaves.
The result? A bright salad that's perfect warm days or as a side dish at gatherings.
Stir-fry delight
Quinoa & vegetable stir-fry
A quick stir-fry with quinoa is an easy weeknight dinner option.
Start with sauteing some garlic in olive oil before adding vegetables such as broccoli florets, bell pepper strips, carrot slices, and snap peas.
Toss in cooked quinoa with soy sauce or tamari for seasoning.
This dish gives you texture from crunchy veggies as well as satisfying flavors from savory sauces.
Savory patties
Spinach & feta quinoa patties
Spinach and feta quinoa patties are flavorful bites, served as appetizers or main courses alike.
Mix cooked spinach leaves, squeezed dry, into cooked quinoas with crumbled feta cheese and breadcrumbs.
Salt, pepper, and oregano complete the mixture.
Shaped into small patties, pan-fried golden brown on each side, enjoy them hot or cold with a dipping sauce of choice, if desired.