What's the story

Cumin, a spice commonly stocked in most kitchens, is attracting attention for its possible role in weight loss.

Not only does cumin add a unique taste and aroma to your dishes, it's also a treasure trove of health benefits.

Recent studies indicate that cumin may help in weight management by increasing metabolism and enhancing digestion.

Here's how cumin can help you lose weight without going on extreme diets or exercise plans.