Why cloves are more than just a spice
What's the story
If you are a fan of cloves, you will be glad to know that they offer more than just flavor.
Apart from being a popular spice across many cuisines, cloves are also known for their medicinal properties.
Used in traditional medicine for centuries, cloves are rich in antioxidants, and their compounds can benefit oral health and overall well-being.
Here are five key benefits of cloves.
Antiseptic power
Cloves also contain eugenol, a compound with natural antiseptic properties.
This makes them effective in reducing bacteria in the mouth, which can help prevent infections and promote healthier gums.
Using clove oil or chewing on whole cloves may reduce the risk of developing oral infections by maintaining a cleaner environment within the mouth.
Toothache relief
The eugenol present in cloves has also been known for its analgesic properties, providing relief from toothaches.
Directly applying clove oil on an affected tooth can numb the area for a while, giving relief from pain until you seek professional dental care.
This natural remedy has been used traditionally to tackle minor dental discomfort effectively.
Breath freshener
Chewing on cloves or using clove-infused mouthwash can naturally freshen up your breath by attacking and killing odor-causing bacteria.
The aromatic oils present in cloves do more than just masking bad breath, they address its root cause.
This is done by directly fighting the bacterial growth in the mouth, making it cleaner, fresher, with regular usage.
Digestive aid
Beyond oral health, cloves also enhance digestive health by promoting the production of enzymes and reducing gas.
Consuming clove powder or tea can aid digestion, alleviating bloating or indigestion after meals.
This natural approach can support smoother digestion, making cloves a valuable addition to dietary practices for an improved gastrointestinal well-being.
Antioxidant boost
Cloves are a powerhouse of antioxidants, which are essential in fighting oxidative stress in the body.
These antioxidants are essential in shielding cells from the damaging effects of free radicals.
Regular addition of cloves to a balanced diet may considerably lower the risk of chronic diseases in the long run by protecting cellular health and integrity.