5 tasty ways to use orange zest
What's the story
Orange zest, the outer peel of the orange, is a versatile ingredient that adds a vibrant flavor to both sweet and savory dishes.
It's a favorite for adding a citrusy punch to recipes.
Here are five unique ways to use orange zest in cooking, enhancing taste and aroma across desserts and main courses.
Flavor boost
Orange zest infused olive oil
Making an orange zest-infused olive oil is super easy but so effective for flavoring salads and pasta.
Just mix fresh orange zest with high-quality olive oil in a jar, seal it tightly, and let it sit for about one week.
You will have a fragrant oil that can be drizzled over dishes or used as a base for dressings.
The infusion not just boosts taste but also adds an aromatic element to your meals.
Sweet twist
Citrus-infused rice pudding
Incorporating orange zest into rice pudding gives a refreshing twist to this classic dessert.
As you cook the rice with milk and sugar, add some fresh orange zest along with vanilla extract for depth of flavor.
The citrus notes balance the sweetness of the pudding, giving an unexpected burst of freshness in every bite.
Breakfast upgrade
Orange zest spiced granola
For the homemade granola lovers, orange zest can take your breakfast game to another level.
Just mix oats with nuts, seeds, honey, or maple syrup, and freshly grated orange zest and bake until golden brown.
The mixture turns into crunchy clusters filled with zesty goodness which tastes amazing with yogurt or milk.
Nutritious blend
Savory orange zest quinoa salad
Orange zest adds that brightness to savory quinoa salads, which works well with avocado and spinach leaves.
It's tossed with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Chopped almonds add crunchiness, making this dish super nutritious and delicious.
The flavors blend without overpowering the other, guaranteeing satisfaction with every serving.
Dessert delight
Chocolate-orange biscotti treats
Chocolate-orange biscotti treats strike an amazing balance between rich, chocolatey goodness and tangy citrus undertones.
All thanks to the freshly grated oranges themselves added directly into the dough mixture before baking. It ensures they are evenly distributed across the entire batch made.
Then, once done and cooled down enough, they're ready to eat. Whenever you want, as per your preference and taste, equally much so indeed, truly amazing indeed!