Craving desserts? Try these mango-jaggery delights

Mango and jaggery are two of the most popular ingredients in Indian desserts, thanks to their unique flavors and textures. While mangoes lend a sweet and tangy taste, jaggery adds a rich, caramel-like sweetness. Together, they create a delightful combination that is loved across the country. Here are five classic Indian desserts that beautifully showcase this duo, each offering a unique taste of tradition and culture.

#1 Aam ras with jaggery twist Aam ras is a popular dessert in many parts of India, especially during the mango season. It is made by pureeing ripe mangoes to a smooth consistency. Adding jaggery to aam ras gives an extra depth of flavor, balancing the natural sweetness of the mangoes with the earthy notes of jaggery. This simple yet delicious dessert can be enjoyed on its own or paired with puris for an indulgent treat.

#2 Mango jaggery halwa delight Halwa is a beloved dessert across India, and when you add mango and jaggery to it, it gets even better. This halwa is made by cooking grated carrots or semolina with milk, ghee, and jaggery until it reaches a pudding-like consistency. Chunks of ripe mangoes are folded in towards the end, giving bursts of fruity flavor in every bite.

Advertisement

#3 Kheer infused with mangoes and jaggery Kheer is another favorite Indian dessert that goes well with mangoes and jaggery. The creamy rice pudding is usually prepared by simmering rice in milk until it thickens. Jaggery is then added instead of sugar for sweetness. Chunks or puree of fresh mangoes are folded in towards the end, giving the dish a vibrant color and flavor.

Advertisement

#4 Pudding made with mango pulp & jaggery This pudding is made by mixing fresh mango pulp with milk or coconut milk until smooth. It is then sweetened with jaggery instead of sugar. The pudding is chilled before serving, making it a refreshing dessert option on hot days. The pudding can be garnished with nuts for added texture if you'd like.