5 peaceful coastal towns in India 

India's coastline spans over 7,500 kilometers, presenting you with a wide range of peaceful coastal towns for some relaxation and rejuvenation. These towns boast of stunning beaches, but also the distinct culture and peace that comes with them. If you want to relax by the beach or want to indulge in local customs, these coastal getaways are the perfect break from the city rush.

#1 Serene beaches of Gokarna Mellowed Karnataka, Gokarna is famous for its virgin beaches and laid-back vibes. Unlike its commercialized cousins, Gokarna can be an ideal quiet retreat with its unspoiled sands and clear blue waters. The town also boasts of a few attractions which keep tourists occupied all year round. Walks at Om Beach or yoga sessions by the shore can be enjoyed here, making it an ideal spiritual retreat.

#2 Tranquility at Varkala Cliffs Kerala's Varkala is famous for its beautiful cliffs overlooking the Arabian Sea. The town's unique topography gives breathtaking views which are best experienced during the sunset. Varkala Beach is famous for its mineral-rich waters which are believed to have healing properties. Visitors can check out nearby Ayurvedic centers offering traditional treatments or simply relax on the beach with fresh coconut water.

#3 Cultural charm of Pondicherry Pondicherry combines the best of French colonial architecture and Indian culture to create an ambiance that's unlike any other coastal town in India. The quaint streets dotted with colorful buildings open up to calm beaches where you can relax in the lap of nature. The experimental township of Auroville nearby is a hotspot for people looking for meditation and community living experiences.

#4 Majestic beauty of Mahabalipuram Mahabalipuram is famous for its ancient rock-cut temples that rise majestically against sandy shores. This UNESCO World Heritage Site provides a glimpse into India's glorious past with intricately carved monuments centuries ago. Apart from visiting these architectural marvels such as Shore Temple or Arjuna's Penance relief sculpture panel, tourists can spend some time at Mahabalipuram's serene beaches away from touristy crowds.