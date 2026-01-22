Mohair pullovers: The cozy winter staple you need

African winters can be surprisingly chilly, especially in the evenings. Mohair pullovers are a popular choice for staying warm and stylish during this season. These pullovers are made from the hair of the Angora goat, which is known for its softness and durability. Here are five cozy mohair pullovers that blend comfort with African fashion sensibilities, making them ideal for winter evenings across the continent.

#1 Classic cable-knit mohair pullover The classic cable-knit mohair pullover is a timeless piece that never goes out of style. Its intricate patterns add texture and depth to any outfit, making it a versatile choice for both casual and semi-formal occasions. The cable-knit design traps heat effectively, ensuring you stay warm while looking effortlessly chic. Pair it with jeans or a skirt for a balanced look.

#2 Oversized mohair sweater Oversized mohair sweaters are all about comfort and style. They give you a relaxed fit that is perfect for layering over other clothes on colder days. The loose fit allows for easy movement while keeping you warm. These sweaters are available in a variety of colors, so you can pick one that goes with your personal style.

#3 Turtleneck mohair pullover The turtleneck mohair pullover is perfect for those who like extra warmth around their necks during winter. The high collar gives additional insulation against cold winds, making it perfect for outdoor activities or evening strolls. It can be paired with high-waisted pants or skirts to accentuate its elegant silhouette.

#4 Patterned mohair pullover Patterned mohair pullovers add an element of fun to your winter wardrobe with their vibrant designs and motifs inspired by African culture. These pullovers not only provide warmth but also make a statement with their unique patterns that celebrate traditional artistry. They are perfect for those who want to express their individuality through fashion.