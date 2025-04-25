5 creative ways to use marula oil
What's the story
African marula oil is a versatile and nutrient-rich oil extracted from the nuts of the marula tree.
With an exceptionally high content of antioxidants and essential fatty acids, it has become increasingly popular in various spheres.
Be it skincare or culinary uses, marula oil has a lot to offer.
Here, we list five creative ways to use this natural oil in your daily life.
Skincare
Nourishing skin moisturizer
Marula oil has been praised for being an excellent moisturizer, owing to its lightweight texture and absorption rate.
The oil penetrates deep into the skin without making it greasy. Being rich in oleic acid and linoleic acid, it keeps the skin hydrated and supple.
The regular use of marula oil can improve skin texture and reduce the appearance of fine lines. Its antioxidant properties also protect against environmental damage.
Haircare
Hair conditioner for shine
Using marula oil as a hair conditioner can amp up shine and manageability. It tames frizz by sealing moisture into the hair shaft without weighing it down.
The vitamin E content in marula oil nourishes the scalp, promoting healthier hair growth.
Applying a few drops to damp hair before styling can give you the smoothest, shiniest locks.
Nailcare
Cuticle softener for nail care
Marula oil is also an effective cuticle softener, thanks to its hydrating properties.
Massaging a small amount onto cuticles ensures it doesn't get dry or cracked and promotes healthy nail growth.
Its anti-inflammatory properties also help soothe irritated skin around nails, making it a perfect addition to any nail care routine.
Relaxation
Massage oil for relaxation
The soothing nature of marula oil makes it apt for use as a massage oil.
Its silky texture allows hands to glide smoothly over the skin during massages, nourishing it at the same time.
The subtle nutty aroma adds an element of relaxation during massage sessions.
Culinary
Culinary use as salad dressing base
Incorporating marula oil into your cooking comes with health benefits as it is rich in monounsaturated fats (like olive or avocado oils) but contains higher antioxidant properties (like vitamin C) to boost immunity when consumed regularly within balanced diets (like salads).
Here, this flavorful, nutty-tasting ingredient makes your entire dish taste better alongside other fresh ingredients used, making deliciously nutritious meals that many around the world enjoy today!