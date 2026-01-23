Shopping receipts piling up at home? Reuse them this way

Receipts are usually seen as mere proof of purchase, but they can actually be put to a number of creative uses at home. In African households, where resourcefulness is key, receipts can be repurposed for various practical applications. From organizing household items to crafting unique decor, these small pieces of paper can serve multiple purposes beyond their original intent. Here are five innovative ways to use receipts in your home.

Tip 1 Organize kitchen pantry items Receipts can also be used to label and organize pantry items. By cutting receipts into smaller pieces and writing the names of spices or grains on them, you can easily identify contents without having to buy expensive labels. Stick these labeled pieces on jars or containers with tape or glue, and keep your pantry organized without spending a dime.

Tip 2 Create unique wall art Transforming receipts into wall art is an inexpensive way to decorate your home. By arranging receipts in creative patterns or frames, you can create a collage that adds character to any room. This method not only recycles paper but also gives you an opportunity to showcase personal style through custom designs.

Tip 3 Craft homemade bookmarks Receipts make for perfect bookmarks, given their size and sturdiness. Just cut them into the desired shape and size, and you have functional bookmarks that save you from losing your place in books or magazines. This is especially useful for those who read often and want a cost-effective solution for keeping their place.

Tip 4 Use as packing material Instead of buying bubble wrap or other packing materials, you can use receipts to cushion fragile items while packing. Crumpling up receipts provides cushioning that protects breakables during a move or while shipping products. This not only saves money but also promotes recycling by giving new life to old paper products.