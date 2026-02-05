Uses of coasters you probably didn't know about
What's the story
Coasters are often relegated to the role of protecting surfaces from drink-related damage. However, these humble household items can do so much more than just that. With a little creativity, coasters can be used for a variety of purposes that make daily life easier and more organized. Here are five innovative ways to use coasters that you may not have thought of before.
Tip 1
Organize your cables
Coasters can also be used to tame those pesky cables lying around your home or office. Simply attach a few coasters to the edge of your desk or table with adhesive strips, and thread the cables through them. This way, you can keep your cords organized and prevent them from tangling or getting damaged.
Tip 2
Create unique wall art
Transform ordinary coasters into eye-catching wall art by arranging them in interesting patterns or shapes on a blank wall. You can mix and match different designs and colors to create a personalized piece that reflects your style. This is an inexpensive way to add character to any room without spending much on decor.
Tip 3
Use as plant saucers
Coasters make for excellent plant saucers, catching excess water from potted plants and preventing it from damaging surfaces. Pick coasters that complement your planters, and place them under each one. This trick not only protects your furniture but also adds a touch of greenery to your space, making it look more inviting.
Tip 4
Designate snack stations
During movie nights or casual gatherings, use coasters as designated snack stations on coffee tables or side tables. Place small bowls of nuts, chips, or candies on each coaster to create organized snack areas for guests. This keeps snacks contained and makes it easier for everyone to help themselves without making a mess.
Tip 5
Enhance book storage solutions
If you have a collection of books lying around that you want to keep upright while not reading them, use coasters as bookends. Place a pair of sturdy coasters on either side of stacked books on shelves or mantels to keep them standing straight and in good condition until you pick them up again.