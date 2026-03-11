Snack time? Try these jackfruit-based Vietnamese delights

Vietnamese cuisine is famous for its diverse flavors and unique ingredients, and jackfruit is one of them. This tropical fruit is used in a variety of snacks, giving a sweet and savory twist to the traditional Vietnamese fare. From chewy to crispy, jackfruit-based snacks come in all kinds of textures and tastes, making them a favorite among locals and tourists alike. Here are five delightful jackfruit-based Vietnamese snacks you must try.

#1 Chewy jackfruit candies Chewy jackfruit candies are a popular treat in Vietnam. Made by cooking ripe jackfruit with sugar until it thickens, these candies are sweet and chewy. They make for an easy snack to carry around and enjoy on the go. The natural sweetness of the fruit shines through in these candies, making them a hit with those who love fruity confections.

#2 Crispy jackfruit chips Crispy jackfruit chips are another favorite snack option in Vietnam. Thinly sliced pieces of unripe jackfruit are fried till crispy, giving a crunchy texture with a hint of saltiness. These chips are often enjoyed as an alternative to regular potato chips and can be dipped in various sauces for added flavor.

#3 Sweet jackfruit pudding Sweet jackfruit pudding is a comforting dessert made with ripe jackfruits, coconut milk, sugar, and rice flour. The combination results in a creamy, pudding-like consistency that melts in the mouth. This dessert is usually served chilled or at room temperature and makes for a delightful ending to any meal or a standalone treat.

#4 Spicy jackfruit salad Spicy jackfruit salad is an interesting combination of flavors, combining the sweetness of ripe jackfruits with spicy elements like chili peppers and lime juice. The salad is usually topped with peanuts or herbs for some crunchiness and freshness. It makes for an exciting appetizer or side dish that highlights the versatility of this tropical fruit.