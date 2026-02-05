Jackfruit for breakfast? Now, that's intriguing!

Jackfruit, a versatile tropical fruit, is a staple in many street breakfasts across India. Its unique texture and flavor make it an ideal ingredient for savory dishes. From North to South, every region has its own take on this fruit, making it a beloved breakfast option for many. Here are five delightful jackfruit street breakfasts that showcase the diversity and creativity of Indian cuisine.

#1 Kerala's chakka puttu delight Chakka puttu is a traditional Kerala dish where ripe jackfruit is layered with rice flour and steamed in cylindrical molds. The result is a soft, fragrant dish that can be paired with coconut milk or sugar for added flavor. This breakfast is not just delicious but also nutritious, giving you the energy to kickstart your day. You can find this dish at local eateries and street vendors across Kerala.

#2 Karnataka's Halasina Huli breakfast In Karnataka, halasina huli is a popular breakfast made from raw jackfruit cooked with spices like turmeric and mustard seeds. This curry-like dish is usually served with rice or roti and garnished with fresh coriander leaves. The combination of spices enhances the natural sweetness of the jackfruit, making it an irresistible morning meal option for locals and tourists alike.

Advertisement

#3 Tamil Nadu's chakka varuval treat Chakka varuval from Tamil Nadu is a spicy preparation of raw jackfruit, sauteed with onions, tomatoes, and a blend of spices. This dry dish goes well with idli or dosa and gives a burst of flavors in every bite. The crispy texture of the cooked jackfruit makes it an ideal choice for those who love spicy breakfasts.

Advertisement

#4 West Bengal's Kathal Bhaja Experience Kathal bhaja from West Bengal is a simple yet satisfying breakfast where thin slices of raw jackfruit are marinated with spices and shallow-fried till golden brown. These fritters are often served with steamed rice or luchi, a type of deep-fried bread, along with tangy chutneys or pickles on the side.