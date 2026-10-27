Never tried red dates? These recipes are worth a taste
What's the story
Jujube, or red dates, are a staple in many Asian cuisines. These small, sweet fruits are packed with nutrients and have been used in traditional medicine for centuries. Their unique flavor makes them an interesting ingredient in various dishes. Here are five popular Asian jujube recipes that highlight the versatility of this fruit. From sweet to savory, these recipes show how jujubes can elevate your culinary experience.
Dish 1
Sweet jujube tea delight
Sweet jujube tea is a comforting drink enjoyed across Asia.
To prepare this tea, boil dried jujubes with water until the liquid turns a rich reddish-brown.
This tea is often sweetened with honey or rock sugar to enhance its natural sweetness.
It is believed to help improve sleep and digestion, making it a perfect choice for relaxation after meals.
Dish 2
Jujube rice pudding treat
Jujube rice pudding is a creamy dessert that combines the natural sweetness of jujubes with the rich texture of rice.
Cooked with coconut milk and sugar, this pudding is topped with sliced almonds or sesame seeds for added crunch.
The dish is often served warm or chilled, and it makes for a delightful end to any meal.
Dish 3
Savory jujube stir-fry
For those who prefer savory dishes, jujube stir-fry offers an exciting twist.
In this recipe, fresh jujubes are stir-fried with vegetables like bell peppers and broccoli in soy sauce and garlic.
The result is a colorful dish that balances sweetness and umami flavors perfectly.
It is an excellent way to incorporate more fruits into savory meals.
Dish 4
Jujube stuffed glutinous rice balls
Stuffed glutinous rice balls with jujubes are popular during festivals and celebrations.
The chewy texture of glutinous rice flour dough is filled with chopped jujubes, mixed with sugar or nuts, before being boiled or steamed until soft.
These treats are often served in warm syrupy broth, making them even more delicious.
Dish 5
Dried jujube chips snack
Dried jujube chips make an easy snack option while retaining all the nutritional benefits of fresh fruit.
Simply slice fresh jujubes thinly, then bake them at a low temperature until crisp.
These chips can be enjoyed on their own or as part of a trail mix, providing a healthy alternative to regular snacks without losing out on flavor.