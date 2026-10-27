When in Luxembourg, try these tasty snacks
What's the story
Luxembourg, a small European nation, is famous for its rich culinary heritage. Its snacks are a perfect blend of tradition and innovation. These snacks are not only delicious but also give a glimpse of the country's culture and history. From sweet to savory, Luxembourgish snacks have something for everyone. Here are five must-try Luxembourgish snacks that will take you on a delightful culinary journey.
#1
Gromperekichelcher: A potato delight
Gromperekichelcher are Luxembourg's take on potato fritters. Grated potatoes are mixed with onions, flour, and spices before being deep-fried to golden perfection.
These crispy fritters are usually served at markets and festivals, making them a popular street food choice.
Eaten alone or with a dip, gromperekichelcher are a taste of Luxembourg's love for simple, yet satisfying snacks.
#2
Kachkeis: The creamy cheese spread
Kachkeis is a creamy cheese spread that is widely enjoyed in Luxembourg.
Prepared from fresh curds mixed with herbs and spices, this spread is perfect for slathering on bread or crackers.
Its mild flavor makes it an ideal companion for various accompaniments, such as pickles or fresh vegetables.
Kachkeis reflects the country's dairy traditions and offers a delightful taste experience.
#3
Bretzel: The iconic pretzel snack
The bretzel is an iconic snack in Luxembourg, much like other parts of Europe.
These soft pretzels are usually sprinkled with coarse salt and have a chewy texture that makes them so delicious.
They can be eaten on their own or paired with cheese spreads or mustard for extra flavor.
The bretzel is a staple in Luxembourgish culture and cuisine.
#4
Quetschentaart: Plum tart perfection
Quetschentaart is a traditional plum tart loved by locals and visitors alike.
The tart has a buttery crust filled with juicy plums, making it the perfect balance of sweet and tart.
It is often enjoyed during the plum season, when fresh fruits are at their best.
Quetschentaart makes for an ideal dessert option that showcases Luxembourg's love for seasonal produce.
#5
Kniddelen: Dumplings with tradition
Kniddelen are traditional dumplings commonly eaten in Luxembourgese households.
Prepared from flour, milk, and salt, these dumplings can be served with savory sauces or sweet toppings like sugar or fruit compote.
Kniddelen are a testament to the country's culinary traditions, and they offer a comforting and hearty option for snack lovers.