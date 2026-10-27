5 easy hairstyles to keep your hair neat while trekking
What's the story
Exploring the great outdoors is an exhilarating experience, but it can take a toll on your hair. Be it a mountain trek or a forest hike, keeping your hair manageable and out of your face is important. Here are five easy hairstyles that will keep you comfortable and stylish while trekking. These hairstyles are practical, easy to do, and require minimal maintenance, making them perfect for adventure lovers.
Tip 1
The classic ponytail
The classic ponytail is a go-to hairstyle for many trekkers. It keeps hair off the shoulders and neck, allowing for better ventilation during strenuous activities.
To avoid tangles, use a soft hair tie that does not pull on the hair.
A high ponytail can be especially useful in hot weather, as it helps keep you cool.
Tip 2
Braided pigtails
Braided pigtails are another practical option for long treks. They keep hair neatly contained and prevent it from getting tangled or messy in windy conditions.
Plus, braiding your hair into two sections distributes weight evenly across the scalp, making it more comfortable over long periods.
Use elastic bands at the ends of each braid to secure them firmly.
Tip 3
Messy bun delight
A messy bun is perfect for those who want a quick, yet effective, way to keep their hair up while trekking.
This style works best with medium to long hair and requires just a few minutes to achieve.
Simply twist your hair into a loose bun at the crown of your head and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This keeps flyaways at bay while giving you an effortless look.
Tip 4
Half-up twist style
The half-up twist style gives you the best of both worlds by keeping part of your hair down while securing the rest away from your face.
Just take two sections from either side of your head, twist them towards each other at the back, and secure with bobby pins or small clips.
This way, you get some ventilation without sacrificing too much coverage.
Tip 5
Headband braid hack
The headband braid hack is a creative solution for those who want their hair completely off their face during treks.
Start by taking a small section of hair near one ear and braiding it across the top of your head, like a headband.
Secure it with bobby pins as you go along, until all loose strands are tucked away neatly underneath.