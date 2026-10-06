5 easy headscarf styles you can master in minutes
What's the story
Headscarves are the most versatile and stylish accessory to have in your wardrobe. They can be used to add a pop of color, pattern, or texture to any outfit. Plus, they are super easy to style and can be worn in several ways, depending on your mood and occasion. Here are five easy headscarf styles that can instantly elevate your look.
Turban twist
Classic turban style
The classic turban style is perfect for those who want full head coverage with a chic twist.
Simply fold the scarf into a triangle, and place the long side along your forehead.
Bring the two ends back over your head, and tie them at the nape of your neck or leave them loose for an elegant drape.
This style is perfect for both casual outings and formal events.
Headband chic
Chic headband look
For a quick, effortless way to add flair to your outfit, go for the chic headband look.
Just fold the scarf into a long strip, and place it over your hair like a headband, with the ends tied at the back or left hanging down.
This style works well with both short and long hair, giving you an instant touch of sophistication.
Knot elegance
Elegant knot style
The elegant knot style adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit.
Fold the scarf into a long strip, and tie it around your head like a bandana, with the knot at either side or back.
This versatile style can be worn with various hairstyles, making it perfect for both casual outings and special occasions.
Boho wrap
Bohemian wrap style
The bohemian wrap style gives you that laid-back vibe while keeping your hair in place.
Fold the scarf diagonally to form a triangle, and place it on your head with the point facing downwards.
Bring the ends around to tie them under your chin, or at the nape of your neck.
This style is perfect for adding an earthy touch to any outfit.
Pin-Up Retro
Retro pin-up style
The retro pin-up style gives you a vintage-inspired look that never goes out of style.
Fold the scarf into a triangle, place it on your head with the point facing downwards, and tie it under your chin, like you would a bandana.
This playful, yet elegant, look is perfect for adding a hint of nostalgia to modern outfits.