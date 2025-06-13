5 stretches to kickstart your day
What's the story
Starting your day with some simple stretches can help set a positive tone for the hours ahead.
Adding stretching to your morning routine can improve flexibility, increase blood flow, and relieve stress.
These easy stretches don't require any special equipment and can be performed in the comfort of your home.
Here are five stretches you can add to your morning wellness routine to feel more energized and ready to take on the day.
Neck relief
Neck stretch for tension relief
Start by gently tilting your head towards one shoulder, holding it for about ten seconds before switching sides.
This stretch helps relieve tension that usually accumulates in the neck area overnight.
By including this stretch in your morning routine, you might experience less stiffness and improved range of motion throughout the day.
Shoulder flexibility
Shoulder stretch to enhance flexibility
To do this stretch, extend one arm across your body at shoulder height and gently press it closer to your chest with the opposite hand.
Hold it for 10 seconds before switching arms.
This stretch targets shoulder muscles, promoting flexibility and reducing tightness which might creep in from sleeping positions or daily activities.
Spine mobility
Cat-cow pose for spine mobility
Start on all fours with hands under shoulders and knees under hips.
Inhale as you arch your back (cow pose), then exhale while rounding it (cat pose).
Repeat this sequence five times.
The cat-cow pose is effective in enhancing spinal mobility, which is crucial to maintain good posture throughout the day.
Leg flexibility
Hamstring stretch for leg flexibility
Sit on the floor with your legs extended straight out in front of you.
Slowly reach forward towards your toes while keeping your knees slightly bent if needed.
Hold this position for 10 seconds before releasing.
This stretch targets hamstrings, helping improve leg flexibility and reducing muscle tightness after waking up.
Relaxation pose
Child's pose for relaxation
Kneel on a mat or soft surface with big toes touching each other and sitting back on your heels.
Extend your arms forward along the floor as far as comfortable without straining your shoulders or back muscles.
Hold the position briefly before returning upright again slowly when ready.
This relaxing posture aids relaxation by calming both mind and body systems simultaneously.