Why your orchid needs a pebble tray
What's the story
We all know orchids are stunning and delicate, which makes them difficult to deal with.
However, one way to keep them healthy is the pebble tray hydration technique. It helps in maintaining the right humidity around the plant, which is essential for it to grow.
With a simple setup of pebbles and water, orchid lovers can ensure their plants get consistent moisture without overwatering.
Setup
Setting up your pebble tray
To start with the pebble tray method, choose a shallow tray that can comfortably fit your orchid pot.
Fill this tray with small pebbles or stones, spreading them evenly.
The idea is to create a layer that will hold water but keep the orchid pot above it.
This way, the water evaporates slowly around the plant, giving it the required humidity.
Selection
Choosing the right pebbles
When choosing pebbles for your tray, go for smooth stones of the same size.
This way, water will be evenly distributed and you won't have to deal with uneven moisture levels.
Don't use colored or painted stones as they may have chemicals harmful to orchids.
Natural river rocks or aquarium gravel make great options because of their neutral properties.
Maintenance
Maintaining water levels
Always keep an eye on the water level in your pebble tray so that it remains consistent.
You don't want to submerge the pebbles completely, but keep them half submerged so that evaporation occurs effectively.
Top up when required but don't let water touch the bottom of your orchid pot directly, as it may cause root rot.
Monitoring
Monitoring humidity levels
It's crucial to monitor humidity levels around your orchids regularly when using a pebble tray system.
A hygrometer can help measure these levels accurately; aim for 40% to 60% relative humidity depending on species requirements.
You may have to make adjustments based on environmental changes such as season shifts or indoor heating systems affecting air moisture content.