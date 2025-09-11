From salads to soups: 5 fennel recipes

With its distinctive anise-like flavor, fennel is a versatile ingredient that can elevate a range of dishes. This aromatic herb is not just tasty but also nutrient-rich. From salads to soups, you can use fennel in countless ways to prepare lip-smacking meals. Here are five exciting recipes featuring the delectable taste of fennel, giving a refreshing twist to your menu.

Dish 1 Fennel and citrus salad This refreshing salad is a combination of thinly sliced fennel and juicy citrus fruits such as oranges and grapefruits. The crisp texture of fennel complements the sweet and tangy flavors of the citrus beautifully. A simple dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, and a pinch of salt ties all the ingredients together for a light and vibrant dish ideal for any meal.

Dish 2 Creamy fennel soup A creamy fennel soup comforts you in every bite. Saute chopped fennel bulbs with onions until soft. Add vegetable broth and simmer until the flavors come together. Blend till smooth for the velvety texture, then finish with a splash of cream or coconut milk for richness. Garnish with fresh dill or parsley before serving.

Dish 3 Roasted fennel and potatoes Roasting brings out the natural sweetness in fennel and potatoes, making them an ideal side dish. Simply cut both into wedges, toss them in olive oil, salt, pepper, and rosemary before roasting at high heat until golden brown. The result is a savory dish that complements any main course beautifully.

Dish 4 Fennel risotto Fennel risotto is an elegant dish that's surprisingly easy to make at home. Cook Arborio rice slowly in vegetable broth, stirring frequently to get its creamy consistency without adding cream or cheese (optional). Add Parmesan cheese (optional) towards the end along with sauteed slices from the bulb itself, which will infuse a subtle yet distinct flavor throughout the entire preparation, resulting in a delectable meal option suited even for special occasions alike!