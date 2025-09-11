Calling all cyclists: Here's your next epic adventure

Mizoram , a northeastern state of India, has some of the most stunning waterfalls that are still unexplored. Cycling through this region is an adventurous way to explore these hidden gems along with the lush landscapes and peaceful surroundings. Here are some tips for planning a bicycle trip to explore Mizoram's waterfalls, including route selection, necessary gear, and local attractions.

Route selection Choosing the right route Selecting the right route is the key to a successful cycling trip in Mizoram. You may want to start from Aizawl, the capital city, and head towards the destinations like Vantawng Falls or Tuirihiau Falls. These routes are scenic and relatively less crowded. Always have a detailed map or GPS device handy to navigate through the winding roads and dense forests.

Gear essentials Essential gear for cycling adventure Having the right gear can make or break your cycling adventure in Mizoram. Invest in a sturdy mountain bike that can withstand rough terrains. Carry essential items like helmets, gloves, water bottles, and repair kits. Lightweight clothing suitable for the changing weather is also important. Do not forget to pack energy snacks to keep your stamina up during long rides.

Attractions enroute Local attractions along the way While exploring waterfalls by bicycle, don't forget to visit the local attractions on your way. The Reiek Tlang offers scenic views of the surrounding hills and valleys. The quaint villages give you a chance to experience the Mizo culture first-hand. You can also interact with the locals to enrich your journey with stories about their traditions and lifestyle.