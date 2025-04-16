Leg day: Don't forget to do these quick toe exercises
What's the story
Toe flexibility and strength play a vital role in maintaining balance, preventing injuries, and improving overall foot health.
Including certain exercises in your routine can help improve these aspects.
Here are five effective exercises that can increase toe flexibility and strength.
These are easy to do at home without any special equipment, making them easily accessible for anyone looking to improve their foot health.
Towel exercise
Toe curls with towel
Toe curls using a towel can really improve toe strength.
For this exercise, place a small towel on the floor and sit on a chair with your feet flat on the ground.
Using your toes, scrunch the towel towards you, then push it back out.
Repeat the same process 10 times per foot.
This exercise targets the muscles in your toes and arches, promoting better control and strength.
Splay movement
Toe splay exercise
The toe splay exercise works on improving flexibility by spreading the toes as wide as possible.
Sit comfortably with your feet flat on the ground.
Try to spread your toes apart without moving any other part of your foot or leg.
Hold the position for five seconds before relaxing.
Repeat ten times per session to improve flexibility gradually over time.
Marble pickup
Marble pickup activity
This activity helps in picking up marbles with your toes, thereby improving dexterity and strength in the toes.
Place a few marbles on the floor next to a bowl, while sitting comfortably in a chair.
Use one foot at a time to pick up each marble with just your toes and drop it into the bowl.
Shoot for 10 marbles per session for each foot.
Big toe stretching
Big toe stretching routine
Stretching the big toe is important for its mobility and avoiding stiffness.
Sit and cross one leg over the other so that you can easily reach your big toe.
Gently pull it towards you till you feel a stretch, but not discomfort.
Hold briefly, then release slowly.
Repeat five times for each foot in your practice sessions.
Resistance band exercise
Resistance band toe flexion
Using resistance bands makes strengthening foot muscles, critical for daily activities and posture, more challenging.
Simply attach the band around your ankle, underneath the arch, and pull upwards to create tension.
Now, flex and extend your toes against this tension for the set number of repetitions.
With regular practice, you'll see a marked improvement in strength and alignment.