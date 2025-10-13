5 exercises for shoulder mobility

Improving shoulder flexibility is essential for maintaining a healthy range of motion and preventing injuries. A flexible shoulder joint can enhance your performance in various physical activities and reduce the risk of strain or discomfort. Incorporating specific exercises into your routine can significantly improve shoulder mobility. Here are five effective exercises to help you achieve better shoulder flexibility.

Arm circles Arm circles for mobility Arm circles are a simple yet effective exercise to improve shoulder flexibility. Start by standing with feet shoulder-width apart, extend your arms out to the sides at shoulder height. Slowly make small circles with your arms, gradually increasing their size. Perform ten circles in each direction, focusing on smooth, controlled movements. This exercise warms up the shoulder joints and increases blood flow to the muscles.

Shoulder shrugs Shoulder shrugs to release tension Shoulder shrugs are great for releasing tension from the upper body and improving flexibility. Stand or sit comfortably with your back straight. Lift your shoulders towards your ears as high as possible, hold for a few seconds, and then relax them back down. Repeat this movement 10 times, ensuring that you maintain a steady rhythm throughout the exercise.

Cross-body stretch Cross-body arm stretch The cross-body arm stretch targets the deltoid muscles and enhances shoulder flexibility. Begin by extending one arm across your body at chest level. Use the opposite hand to gently pull it closer to you until you feel a mild stretch in the shoulder area. Hold this position for 15 seconds before switching arms and repeating the process.

Overhead stretch Overhead triceps stretch An overhead triceps stretch not only improves shoulder flexibility but also stretches the triceps muscles. Raise one arm overhead, bend it at the elbow so that your hand touches the upper back area between the shoulder blades. Use the opposite hand to gently push down on the bent elbow until you feel a stretch along the back of your arm and shoulder. Hold for 15 seconds before switching sides.