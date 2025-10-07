5 eye exercises to combat screen fatigue

In today's digital age, screen time is an integral part of our daily lives, be it for work or leisure. But prolonged exposure can lead to screen fatigue, which is characterized by discomfort and tiredness in the eyes. To combat this, simple eye exercises can help relieve strain and improve focus. Here are five effective exercises to combat screen fatigue.

Tip 1 Blink frequently Blinking is a natural way to keep eyes moist and refreshed. When staring at screens, people tend to blink less frequently, leading to dryness and irritation. Make a conscious effort to blink more often while using digital devices. This simple action helps spread tears evenly over the surface of the eyes, reducing discomfort and keeping them hydrated.

Tip 2 Follow the 20-20-20 rule The 20-20-20 rule is an easy guideline to follow during screen time. Every 20 minutes, take a break from your screen and look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds. This exercise relaxes the eye muscles by giving them a break from focusing on close objects for too long.

Tip 3 Palming technique Palming is a relaxation technique that helps soothe tired eyes. Start by rubbing your palms together until they feel warm. Then gently cup your eyes with your palms without applying pressure on them. Ensure no light enters while doing this exercise for a minute or two. Palming relaxes the eye muscles and reduces tension caused by extended screen use.

Tip 4 Eye rolling exercise Eye rolling is another simple exercise that helps in relieving eye strain. Start by slowly rolling your eyes upwards towards the ceiling, then slowly downwards towards the floor. Repeat this motion several times in both clockwise and counterclockwise directions. This exercise helps in stimulating blood circulation around the eyes, relieving fatigue.