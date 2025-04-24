5 global spinach dishes every vegetarian should taste
What's the story
A versatile leafy green, spinach, is loved in different cuisines across the globe. Its rich nutrient profile and adaptability make it a favorite among vegetarians.
Be it creamy curries or refreshing salads, spinach dishes offer the best of flavors and textures.
Here are five global spinach dishes every vegetarian must try, and the unique culinary traditions they bring with them.
Indian classic
Palak paneer: A creamy delight
Palak paneer is a quintessential North Indian dish that includes soft paneer cubes in a creamy spinach sauce.
The dish pairs pureed spinach with spices like cumin and garam masala for a flavorful base.
Served with naan or rice, palak paneer is nutritious and filling, and is a staple in many vegetarian diets.
Greek pastry
Spanakopita: A Greek favorite
Spanakopita is a classic Greek pastry filled with spinach and feta cheese, all wrapped in flaky phyllo dough.
The use of fresh herbs like dill and parsley elevates the taste of the spinach filling.
This savory pie can be consumed as an appetizer or main course, making for a delicious taste of Mediterranean cuisine.
Japanese salad
Goma-ae: Japanese simplicity
Goma-ae is a simple yet delicious Japanese salad made with blanched spinach tossed in sesame dressing.
The nutty flavor of toasted sesame seeds complements the earthy taste of spinach perfectly.
Often served as a side dish, goma-ae highlights the elegance of Japanese culinary techniques through its minimalistic approach.
Indian curry
Saag aloo: Comforting curry
Saag aloo is an Indian curry that combines potatoes with spiced spinach puree to give you a hearty comfort food experience.
The spices used are turmeric, coriander and mustard seeds, which add depth to this dish.
Served along with roti or steamed rice, saag aloo keeps you warm on chilly days while being packed full of nutrients.
Cypriot snack
Spanatokeftedes : Cypriot fritters
Spanatokeftedes are crispy fritters from Cyprus, made from finely chopped fresh greens such as mint, and mixed onion into the batter before frying them till golden brown.
These small bite-sized snacks have an amazing crunchiness, and when combined with tzatziki dip, make for ideal party appetizers loved by everyone equally.