Stop hair damage: 5 protective hairstyles that end breakage
What's the story
African hair is beautiful and unique, but it also requires special care to avoid breakage. Choosing the right hairstyles can go a long way in keeping your hair healthy and strong. Low-manipulation hairstyles are the best, as they minimize stress on the hair shaft, reducing the chances of damage. Here are five protective styles that promote growth and minimize breakage, without much manipulation.
Tip 1
Braided crown style
The braided crown style is ideal for keeping your hair out of your face while protecting it from daily wear and tear.
In this style, two braids are made on either side of the head and wrapped around the crown.
This way, the hair is kept flat against the scalp, minimizing friction and tangling.
Plus, it looks elegant for any occasion.
Tip 2
Twisted updo
The twisted updo is another great option for those who want to keep their hair off their necks while looking chic.
In this style, sections of the hair are twisted and pinned up into a bun or a knot at the back of the head.
This way, the tension is evenly distributed across the scalp, preventing breakage from tight hairstyles.
Tip 3
Flat twists with extensions
Flat twists with extensions add volume without putting too much strain on natural hair.
By adding synthetic or human hair extensions to flat twists, you can achieve length and fullness without compromising your natural strands' integrity.
This style can last for weeks with proper maintenance.
Tip 4
Bantu knots
Bantu knots are a versatile protective style that can be worn as a curly look when unraveled or left as neat little spirals for an extended period.
The small sections of hair are twisted into tight coils and secured close to the scalp.
Not only do Bantu knots protect against environmental damage, but they also promote healthy growth by allowing moisture retention.
Tip 5
Loose braids overnight protection
Loose braids at night provide an easy solution to prevent tangles while you sleep.
Just braid your dampened hair loosely before going to bed, and secure it with soft scrunchies or hair ties.
This way, you avoid breakage caused by friction against pillowcases overnight.