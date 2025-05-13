5 chemical-free dog shampoo recipes to pamper your pet
What's the story
Caring for your dog's hygiene is imperative, and using homemade shampoos can be a great way to ensure their coat stays clean without exposing them to harsh chemicals.
These recipes are easy to make and use natural ingredients that are gentle on your pet's skin.
By creating these shampoos at home, you can customize them according to your dog's specific needs and are cost-effective too.
Soothing mix
Oatmeal and baking soda blend
This recipe combines oatmeal and baking soda, both known for their soothing properties.
To prepare this shampoo, grind one cup of oatmeal to make a fine powder and combine it with half a cup of baking soda.
Mix four cups of warm water into the mixture until it reaches a smooth consistency.
This blend relieves itching and moisturizes dry skin, best for dogs with sensitive skin.
Moisturizing formula
Coconut oil infusion
Coconut oil has always been known for its moisturizing benefits.
For this shampoo, combine one cup of liquid castile soap with one tablespoon of coconut oil and two tablespoons of water.
This mixture not only cleanses but also makes the coat shiny and soft.
The coconut oil helps retain the natural oils in your dog's fur while keeping it hydrated.
Balancing rinse
Apple cider vinegar solution
Apple cider vinegar works excellently to balance the pH levels on the skin.
Mix half a cup of apple cider vinegar with two cups of water and one tablespoon of baby shampoo or mild dish soap.
This mixture makes for an excellent rinse after washing your dog, removing the last traces of odor while keeping the skin healthy.
Healing blend
Aloe vera gel mixture
Aloe vera gel is known for its healing properties, thus making it perfect for dogs with irritated skin or minor cuts.
Mix half a cup of aloe vera gel with one cup of liquid castile soap and three tablespoons of glycerin.
This mixture provides gentle cleansing while soothing any inflammation or irritation on the skin.
Calming scent
Lavender essential oil recipe
Lavender essential oil provides calming effects, which can help relax anxious dogs during bath time.
To prepare this shampoo, add five drops of lavender essential oil to one cup each of liquid castile soap and water, and two tablespoons each of glycerin or olive oil if desired; shake well before use!