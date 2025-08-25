5 iconic Indian dishes using black salt

Black salt, or kala namak, is a staple in Indian cooking. It's famous for its signature sulfurous smell and unique flavor. This mineral-rich salt can be used to amp up the taste of several dishes. Here are five iconic Indian dishes that use black salt, highlighting its versatility and significance in classic recipes.

Dish 1 Spicy 'chaat' with black salt Chaat is one of the most loved street foods in India, primarily due to its tangy and spicy flavors. Black salt, in fact, is essential to give chaat that extra zing by lending a subtle earthiness to the dish. It goes well with tamarind chutney, yogurt, and fresh herbs. Together, they create an explosion of flavors that makes chaat impossible to resist.

Dish 2 Refreshing 'jaljeera' drink Jaljeera is a cooling drink made from cumin seeds, mint leaves, lemon juice, and black salt. This drink is a favorite in the sweltering summer due to its cooling effect. The black salt adds to the tangy flavor and provides essential minerals. Jaljeera not only refreshes but also helps in digestion.

Dish 3 Flavorful 'raita' with black salt Raita is a yogurt-based side dish that goes with almost every Indian meal. It often has ingredients like cucumber or boondi (fried chickpea flour balls). Black salt lends depth to raita's flavor by balancing the creaminess of yogurt with its pungent notes. This simple yet effective application of black salt make raita an indispensable part of any meal.

Dish 4 Savory 'aloo tikki' patties Aloo tikki are spiced potato patties that are crispy on the outside and soft inside. These patties are seasoned with spices like black salt which makes their savory taste profile so much better without dominating other spices used in them like cumin or coriander powder. Making aloo tikki all the more delectable when served hot off the griddle with chutneys or sauces!