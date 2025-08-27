Transform recycled scraps into beautiful journals: Here's how

Journaling is a popular way to express thoughts, track goals, and reflect on daily life. However, buying new journals can be expensive. Using recycled materials, you can make unique and personalized journals without spending much. This way, you not only save money but also promote environmental sustainability by reusing items that would have otherwise been thrown away. Here are five low-cost ways to journal using recycled materials.

Tip 1 Transform old notebooks Old notebooks with unused pages can be repurposed into new journals. Simply remove the used pages and decorate the cover with leftover fabric/paper scraps for a fresh look. This way, you can make use of what you already have at home while giving your journal a personal touch.

Tip 2 Use scrap paper for pages Collect scrap paper from old assignments, letters, or flyers with blank sides. Carefully cut them into uniform sizes and bind them together with either string or staples to create a simple, yet functional journal. This way, you not only recycle paper that would have otherwise been thrown away, but you also get a creative outlet for personal expression.

Tip 3 Create covers from cardboard boxes Cardboard boxes from cereal or packaging can be turned into sturdy covers for homemade journals. First, cut the cardboard into your desired size. Next, unleash your creativity by decorating it with paint or markers to add a personal touch. The method would not only give you a durable cover for your journal but keep the costs to a minimum, making it ideal for those looking to save money while being environmentally conscious.

Tip 4 Bind with string or twine Instead of buying expensive binding materials, use string or twine that you find lying around the house to bind your journal pages together. Just punch holes along one side of the pages and thread the string through them tightly. This is both cost-effective and easy to pull off.