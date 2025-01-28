Wearing tailored shorts? Skip carrying bulky wallets for these options
What's the story
Selecting the perfect wallet to pair with your tailored shorts is crucial for achieving a minimalist look.
A bulky wallet can disrupt the clean lines of your ensemble, while a slim, fashionable one can elevate your style.
This article delves into five minimalist wallets ideal for accompanying tailored shorts, highlighting their design, functionality, and alignment with a minimalist lifestyle.
Cardholder
Slim leather cardholder
A thin leather cardholder is perfect for minimalists who want to carry only the necessities.
Its slim design fits easily into the pocket of your tailored shorts without creating an unattractive bulge.
Reasonably priced around $20-$30, these cardholders usually offer two to three slots for cards and a middle pocket for cash. Practical and fashionable!
RFID
RFID-blocking wallet
If you are paranoid about digital security like me, you should invest in an RFID-blocking wallet.
These wallets block the scanning of credit and debit cards by unauthorized RFID readers.
They are available in several minimalist designs that won't cramp your style or functionality.
Prices range from $25 to $50 for a quality piece that provides peace of mind and complements your tailored shorts.
Clip
Money clip wallet
A money clip wallet combines the minimalist elegance of a money clip with the practicality of a wallet.
Ideal for the cash-over-card crowd, it boasts a sturdy clip for bills and enough room for two to four essential cards.
Starting at just $15, this is a stylish, minimalist option that complements your tailored shorts, providing both practicality and panache.
Fabric
Fabric minimalist wallet
For a more unconventional option, consider a fabric minimalist wallet.
Crafted from durable materials like nylon or canvas, they offer a pop of color and pattern to your everyday carry.
Don't let their lightweight design fool you - they can comfortably hold multiple cards and bills.
These wallets, ranging from $10-$20, are the perfect companion to your summer dresses and tailored shorts, providing a relaxed yet practical accessory.
Bi-fold
Bi-fold slim wallet
The bi-fold slim wallet strikes the ideal balance between classic functionality and minimalist design.
It comfortably holds six to eight cards and cash without the bulk.
Made from premium leather or other materials, they are priced between $30-$60.
Slipping seamlessly into your tailored shorts' pocket, it won't disrupt those clean lines.