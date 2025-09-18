5-minute breakfasts: Avocado toast with chickpeas

Avocado toast is an all-time favorite when it comes to a quick, healthy meal. This simple dish gets a delicious upgrade with some spiced chickpeas, giving you extra flavor and protein. Not only is this combination tasty, but it's also super-easy to prepare, making it ideal for the busy mornings or a light lunch. Just a few ingredients and a little effort, and you're good to go!

#1 Preparing the avocado base Start off by picking ripe avocados that feel soft to touch but not mushy. Cut them open, remove the pit, and scoop out the flesh into a bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork until smooth, adding salt and pepper to taste. Spread this mixture evenly over slices of toasted bread of your choice.

#2 Spicing up the chickpeas Start by draining and rinsing the canned chickpeas. In a medium-heat pan, add olive oil, followed by the chickpeas. Season them with cumin, paprika, garlic powder, salt, and pepper. Stir occasionally until they are slightly crispy on the outside. This trick not only cooks the chickpeas but coats them in a delicious, spicy blend, adding texture and flavor to the avocado toast topping.

#3 Assembling your toast After making your avocado base and hitting the perfect spice level on your chickpeas, it's time to assemble. Gently place a generous amount of the spiced chickpeas on top of the slice of toast that has been smeared with the smooth avocado mix. This step combines the creaminess of the avocado with the crunchy, flavor-packed chickpeas, offering a delicious contrast and making your avocado toast even tastier.