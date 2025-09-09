5-minute breakfasts: Cornmeal muffins recipe

Cornmeal muffins are a quick and easy breakfast option for those crazy mornings. With just a few ingredients and no prep time, these muffins can be ready in five minutes. They give a warm, comforting start to the day without needing much effort. Just perfect for those who have to pick something healthy on their way out, cornmeal muffins are both convenient and filling.

#1 Gather simple ingredients To prepare cornmeal muffins quickly, gather some basic ingredients, such as cornmeal, flour, baking powder, sugar, milk, and butter. Most of these items are usually available in every kitchen. Having everything ready beforehand will make the process smooth and efficient. This step is important to stick to the five-minute timeline.

#2 Mix ingredients efficiently Combine dry ingredients such as cornmeal, flour, baking powder, and sugar in one bowl. In another bowl, mix milk and melted butter until well blended. Gradually add the wet mixture to the dry ingredients while stirring gently to avoid lumps. This way, you can be sure that there won't be uneven texture all over your muffins.

#3 Use microwave or oven quickly For the truly pressed, a microwave can cut down cooking time by a lot. Pour batter into microwave-safe muffin molds and cook on high for about two minutes, or until set. Or, preheat an oven to 375°F (190°C) if you like the old-fashioned way of baking; it will take a little longer but still work with your hectic schedule.