5-minute Indian breakfast delights
What's the story
A healthy and delicious breakfast is the key to kick-starting your day, but let's face it, mornings can be super chaotic!
This article delves into fast and easy Indian breakfast recipes that are ideal for those crazy-busy mornings.
These meals are not only tasty but also full of energy to power your day, all with the warmth and spice of Indian flavors.
Semolina delight
Instant semolina pancake
You can make semolina pancakes aka rava uttapam in less than five minutes.
Just combine semolina (rava) with yogurt and water until you get a smooth batter.
Stir in finely chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander to pack in more flavor and nutrition.
Pour the batter onto a hot pan and cook each side for two minutes. Enjoy it hot with coconut chutney or pickle.
Besan toast
Spicy chickpea flour toast
Besan (chickpea flour) toast is a savory twist on your regular sweet breakfast toast.
Simply prepare a thick batter with chickpea flour, water, spices (turmeric, carom seeds), salt, and mix in veggies of your choice (grated carrots, spinach).
Then, dip your bread slices in this veggie-packed mixture and pan-fry until golden brown on both sides.
This protein-packed toast is ready in just five minutes!
Oats magic
Quick oats idli
Oats idli provides a nutritious spin on the classic South Indian idli by replacing rice with oats, giving you a fiber-packed start to your day.
Simply grind quick-cooking oats into a fine powder and combine it with curd and grated veggies of your liking.
Remember to add fruit salt just before you steam them in an idli maker for approximately four minutes.
Enjoy these fluffy idlis with sambar or chutney.
Poha power
Instant poha
Rinse poha in water until it's soft but not mushy; drain well.
Heat oil in a pan; add mustard seeds, curry leaves, finely chopped onions, and green chilies, and saute for two minutes.
Then add poha, season with turmeric, salt, and lemon juice. Mix gently, garnish with coriander and serve hot.
Dhokla delight
Microwave mug dhokla
Craving Gujarati food but can't spend hours in the kitchen? Try this quick and innovative microwave mug dhokla.
In a mug, combine gram flour (besan), yogurt, water, turmeric powder, salt, and sugar. Stir until smooth.
Just before cooking, add fruit salt. Stir gently.
Microwave on high for 3 minutes. Allow it to rest for a minute.
Serve with tempered mustard seeds, and fresh coriander.