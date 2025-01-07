Healthy Indian breakfasts to boost immunity
Indian cuisine boasts a plethora of breakfast options that are not only delectable but also brimming with immunity-boosting nutrients.
Crafted with traditional ingredients and spices, these breakfasts serve as the perfect kickstart to your day, especially during these challenging times when keeping your immunity strong is of utmost importance.
In this article, we delve into five healthy Indian breakfast ideas renowned for their immune-enhancing prowess.
Immunity oats
Turmeric infused oats
Oats, packed with fiber, are a great breakfast choice for gut health (and remember, a healthy gut is key for strong immunity!).
By adding a dash of turmeric, you're supercharging your oats with extra immune support. Turmeric is a natural anti-inflammatory and antioxidant.
Boil oats in milk or water, then stir in a teaspoon of turmeric powder. Add honey for a touch of natural sweetness.
Fermented boost
Fermented delight: Idli and sambar
A healthy serving of idli with sambar is not just a delicious South Indian breakfast but a protein and antioxidant powerhouse.
Idlis are crafted from fermented rice and lentil batter, which fosters beneficial gut flora, bolstering the immune system.
Sambar, a hearty vegetable stew prepared with lentils and immunity-boosting spices like mustard seeds, curry leaves, and asafoetida, further amplifies the nutrient profile.
Green power
Spinach paratha with yogurt
Adding a dose of greens to your breakfast is a game-changer for your health.
Spinach parathas are packed with vitamins A, C, and K1—powerhouse nutrients that supercharge your immune system.
Enjoy these parathas with a side of yogurt for a tasty probiotic boost that supports gut health and, in turn, strengthens your immunity.
Veggie morning
Mixed vegetable poha
Poha is made from flattened rice, and it is light and satisfying as a breakfast choice.
Incorporating veggies such as peas, carrots, bell peppers, and tomatoes boosts its vitamin C content, a crucial nutrient for enhancing immunity.
Seasoning it with mustard seeds, turmeric, and lemon juice not only adds flavor but also contributes to its nutritional profile, making it a perfect start to an immunity-focused day.
Protein punch
Besan cheela with mint chutney
Besan cheela: This savory pancake made from gram flour packs a punch of protein, which is crucial for repairing body tissues and boosting your immune system.
Throwing in veggies like spinach, onions, and tomatoes takes it up a notch.
And, that mint chutney on the side isn't just for taste—it's loaded with antioxidants; vitamins A, C; and iron, all of which help ramp up your immunity.