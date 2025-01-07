What's the story

Varanasi, the world's oldest living city, invites you to embark on a culinary pilgrimage through its vibrant streets.

As the ancient city comes alive with the echoing chants and the resonating temple bells, the tantalizing aroma of sizzling street delicacies permeates the morning air.

In this article, we guide you through some of Varanasi's most beloved street breakfasts that guarantee to kick-start your day with a burst of flavor.