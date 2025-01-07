Exploring Varanasi's sacred street breakfasts
What's the story
Varanasi, the world's oldest living city, invites you to embark on a culinary pilgrimage through its vibrant streets.
As the ancient city comes alive with the echoing chants and the resonating temple bells, the tantalizing aroma of sizzling street delicacies permeates the morning air.
In this article, we guide you through some of Varanasi's most beloved street breakfasts that guarantee to kick-start your day with a burst of flavor.
Morning staple
A taste of tradition: Kachori sabzi
Kachori sabzi is the ultimate breakfast in Varanasi.
The crispy, flaky kachoris come with a side of spicy potato curry, slow-cooked to perfection.
At just ₹30 a plate, you can find it at practically every street corner in the city.
It's not just a meal, it's a delicious introduction to the local culture and a glimpse into the city's rich culinary history.
Winter delight
Sweet beginnings: Malaiyo
Malaiyo is a winter delicacy in Varanasi, it is prepared from milk frothed overnight in dew and infused with saffron and cardamom.
Costing around ₹50 for a serving, this light and fluffy dessert can only be enjoyed during the winter months.
Having malaiyo for breakfast allows you to experience the local tradition of seasonal eating.
Tea time
Sipping on history: Banarasi chai
You can't have breakfast in Varanasi and not have a cup of Banarasi chai.
This isn't your average tea, though. It's a special brew with ginger and cardamom, often served in traditional clay cups. And the best part? It only costs ₹10-₹20.
These chai stalls are more than just tea shops. They're social hubs, buzzing with life as people gather to chat about everything.
Flavor burst
The savory side: Tamatar chaat
Tamatar chaat turns humble tomatoes into a flavor-packed, spicy snack, topped with crunchy noodles and cooling dollops of yogurt.
At just ₹40 a plate, this Varanasi street food proves that simple ingredients can be magical with the right spices and techniques unique to the city.
It's comfort food at its best, and a true testament to the genius of local culinary creativity.
Travel tips
Navigating through narrow lanes
Finding your way through Varanasi's street food scene is an adventure in itself.
The narrow lanes are a bustling maze of people, cows, and vendors.
Start early to beat the crowds, and make sure to wear comfortable shoes for walking.
Carry plenty of small change, as many vendors won't have change for large notes or the means to accept digital payments.