Healthy breakfasts: Must-try muesli recipes 

Muesli is the perfect versatile and nutritious breakfast option that can be made within a five minutes. It gives you the healthy kick start to your day with its mix of oats, nuts, seeds, and fruits. Today, we look at some quick muesli recipes, which are not just easy to make but also loaded with essential nutrients. Creamy or crunchy, we've got recipes for all!

Dish 1 Classic muesli mix A classic muesli mix is made of rolled oats, almonds, raisins, and sunflower seeds. Mix one cup of oats with two tablespoons each of chopped almonds and sunflower seeds. Toss in a handful of raisins for sweetness. Pour half a cup of milk or yogurt over the mix and let it sit for five minutes before serving. This simple recipe is packed with fiber, protein, and healthy fats.

Dish 2 Tropical fruit muesli For a tropical twist on traditional muesli, prepare a mixture of one cup oats, diced mangoes, and pineapple chunks. Toss in two tablespoons of shredded coconut for added flavor. Drizzle half a cup of coconut milk or almond milk for creaminess. Let the mixture soak for five minutes before digging into this refreshing breakfast option loaded with vitamins C and A.

Dish 3 Nutty berry delight Create a nutty berry delight by mixing one cup of oats with fresh blueberries and sliced strawberries. Add two tablespoons each of chopped walnuts and chia seeds for that added crunchiness and omega-3 fatty acids. Pour half a cup of almond milk over the mixture to amplify its flavor profile while giving you calcium.