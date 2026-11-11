Busy morning? These quick updos can save your day
What's the story
We all know how busy mornings can be and how little time you have to get ready. But if you want to look polished and put-together, quick hairstyles are a must. Five-minute updos are perfect for those who have little time but want to look good. They are easy to do and require few tools, making them perfect for busy mornings.
Tip 1
The classic bun
The classic bun is a timeless hairstyle that can be done in a matter of minutes.
Start by gathering your hair into a high or low ponytail, depending on your preference.
Twist the ponytail around itself until it forms a coil, and secure it with bobby pins or an elastic band.
This elegant look is perfect for work or casual outings.
Tip 2
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for those who want a relaxed, yet stylish appearance.
Simply pull your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely around the base, and secure with pins or an elastic band.
Allow a few strands to fall naturally for that effortless vibe.
This hairstyle works well with all hair lengths and textures.
Tip 3
Braided crown
A braided crown adds a touch of sophistication without taking much time.
Start by parting your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side.
Wrap each braid over the top of your head like a crown, and pin them in place with bobby pins.
This look is perfect for special occasions or when you want to feel extra polished.
Tip 4
Twisted half-updo
The twisted half-updo gives you a stylish look without sacrificing comfort.
Take two sections from the front of your head and twist them toward the back, securing them with pins or an elastic band.
Let the rest of your hair fall freely for volume and movement.
This style is ideal if you want some hair off your face but still want to keep it down.
Tip 5
Sleek low ponytail
For those who love simplicity, the sleek low ponytail is the way to go.
Just brush all your hair back into a low ponytail at the nape of your neck, and secure it tightly with an elastic band.
Use gel or serum if you want extra shine and to control flyaways.
This minimalist look is perfect for professional settings, as well as casual outings.