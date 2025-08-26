5 must-try snacks in Mumbai

Mumbai , the bustling metropolis, is famous for its lively street food culture. The city has an amazing array of breakfast options that are not just delicious but also super affordable. From spicy to sweet, these dishes can cater to all kinds of palates and give you a perfect start to the day. Exploring Mumbai's street breakfasts isn't just about filling your stomach but also about diving into the city's rich culinary heritage.

Dish 1 Vada pav: The iconic snack Vada pav is popularly known as Mumbai's burger. A spicy potato filling sandwiched between soft pav bread, this dish comes along with chutneys and fried green chilies for an extra kick. It is priced around ₹20 per piece and makes a favorite among locals due to its taste and affordability.

Dish 2 Misal pav: A spicy delight Misal pav is a spicy curry made from sprouted lentils, topped with farsan (a crunchy snack) and served with pav bread. This dish packs a punch with its fiery flavors and varied textures. You can find it at many street stalls across the city for about ₹50 per plate.

Dish 3 Poha: Light and flavorful Poha is another light breakfast option that has been praised by many. Made from flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, onions and garnished with fresh coriander leaves, it is often accompanied by sev or peanuts for added crunch. This healthy dish makes for a great start to the day without being too heavy on the stomach.

Dish 4 Upma: A South Indian favorite Upma is another popular breakfast choice in Mumbai, which actually hails from South India. The savory dish is prepared from semolina cooked with a mix of vegetables including peas and carrots. Seasoned with mustard seeds and curry leaves, it combines nutrition with flavor. Every bite gives a taste of traditional South Indian cuisine, making it a beloved morning meal among the city's residents.