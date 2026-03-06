Have you tried these Gujarati breakfast dishes yet?

Known for its colorful flavors and textures, Gujarati cuisine is a treasure trove of vegetarian delights. Among these, breakfast street foods are an integral part of the daily lives of many locals. These dishes are not just tasty but also affordable, making them a popular choice for both locals and tourists. From savory to sweet, these breakfast options give you a taste of Gujarat 's rich culinary heritage.

Fafda-jalebi The iconic fafda-jalebi combo Fafda-jalebi is an iconic breakfast combo in Gujarat. Crispy gram flour strips (fafda) are paired with sweet, spiral-shaped fried dough (jalebi). The combination of spicy and sweet makes it a popular choice among street food lovers. Usually served with a side of green chutney and papaya salad, this dish is available at many roadside stalls across the state.

Khaman dhokla Delicious khaman dhokla Khaman dhokla is a soft and spongy steamed cake made from fermented gram flour batter. It is usually garnished with mustard seeds and coriander leaves, and served with tangy chutneys. This light snack can be relished at any time of the day but is particularly popular for breakfast because of its refreshing taste.

Thepla Savory thepla delights Thepla is another beloved Gujarati breakfast option. These spiced flatbreads made from whole wheat flour, fenugreek leaves, yogurt, and spices are perfect for those looking for something savory. Theplas can be eaten plain or with pickles or yogurt on the side. They are especially popular among those traveling long distances as they stay fresh longer than other snacks.

Poha Tasty poha variations Poha is a flattened rice dish cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, curry leaves, peanuts, onions, and green chilies. It is garnished with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice before serving. Poha comes in many regional variations across India, but Gujarati poha stands out for its unique blend of spices, which gives it an irresistible taste, making it a must-try when visiting local markets.