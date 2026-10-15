Mathri lovers, these tasty combos are worth trying
What's the story
Mathri is a crispy, flaky Indian snack made with flour, spices, and oil or ghee. It is enjoyed in many parts of India and is often served with tea or paired with chutneys and pickles. While traditional mathri is known for its crunchy texture and savory taste, different variations offer a range of flavors and ingredients. Here are five delicious ways to enjoy this popular Indian snack.
Dish 1
Spicy mathri with chutney
In many Indian households, spicy mathri served with tangy chutney is a popular breakfast choice.
The mathri is seasoned with a blend of spices such as cumin and ajwain, giving it a distinct flavor.
Paired with mint or tamarind chutney, this dish makes for an exciting start to the day.
The combination of spice and tang makes it a favorite among those who love bold flavors.
Dish 2
Sweet mathri with tea
Sweet mathri is another variant enjoyed with tea in several parts of India.
Made by adding sugar or jaggery to the dough before frying, this version offers a hint of sweetness to the savory base.
It goes well with a cup of hot tea or milk, making it an ideal choice for those who prefer milder flavors in their breakfast.
Dish 3
Jeera mathri with yogurt dip
Jeera mathri, flavored with cumin seeds, is a popular breakfast item in Rajasthan.
The nutty aroma of cumin elevates the taste of these crispy snacks.
Served with a side of cool yogurt dip, this dish becomes even more delicious.
The creamy yogurt balances the spicy flavors of the jeera mathri, making it a perfect morning meal for those who love traditional Rajasthani cuisine.
Dish 4
Masala mathri sandwich
Masala mathri sandwiches are an innovative twist on traditional breakfast options.
Here, two pieces of masala-flavored mathris are stuffed with fresh vegetables, like cucumber or tomato slices, and cheese or paneer slices, if desired.
This fusion dish combines crunchy textures with fresh ingredients for an exciting start to any day.
Dish 5
Plain mathri with pickles
Plain mathris served with pickles make for an uncomplicated, yet satisfying, breakfast option across India.
These plain but flavorful snacks are often paired with spicy pickles made from mangoes or lemons, adding an extra zing without overpowering the palate.
This makes them perfect even when you are looking for something light yet tasty early in the morning hours.