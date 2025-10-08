Popped lotus seeds: 5 must-try desserts

Popped makhana, also known as lotus seeds, are a versatile ingredient that can be used to make a variety of desserts. These seeds are light, crunchy, and packed with nutrients. They can be used to prepare sweet treats that are both delicious and healthy. Here are five unique dessert recipes using popped lotus seeds that you can try at home.

Dish 1 Sweet lotus seed kheer Sweet lotus seed kheer is a creamy dessert made by cooking popped lotus seeds with milk and sugar. The dish is flavored with cardamom and garnished with nuts such as almonds and pistachios. It is an easy-to-make dessert that can be enjoyed warm or chilled. The kheer is not just tasty but also offers the health benefits of lotus seeds.

Dish 2 Lotus seed ladoo delight Lotus seed ladoo delight is a traditional Indian sweet prepared by roasting popped lotus seeds and grinding them into a fine powder. The powder is mixed with jaggery and ghee to form small round balls, or ladoos. These are not only delicious but also provide energy-boosting properties, making them an ideal snack for any time of the day.

Dish 3 Creamy lotus seed pudding Creamy lotus seed pudding is an elegant dessert that combines popped lotus seeds with coconut milk and sugar. The mixture is simmered until it thickens into a smooth consistency. Flavored with vanilla extract, this pudding offers a tropical twist on the classic rice pudding. It can be served chilled as a refreshing treat after meals.

Dish 4 Spiced lotus seed halwa Spiced lotus seed halwa is prepared by cooking popped lotus seeds in ghee with sugar, saffron strands, and cardamom powder until it reaches a halwa-like consistency. This aromatic dessert has rich flavors from the spices used in its preparation process, making it perfect for festive occasions when you want something special yet simple.