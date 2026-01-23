Have you tried these black gram fritters yet? 

Urad dal vada is a popular breakfast choice in many parts of India. The crispy and savory snack is made from fermented urad dal batter and is loved for its taste and texture. Here are five must-try urad dal vada breakfasts from different regions of India. Each offers a unique twist on the classic dish, showcasing the diversity of Indian cuisine.

#1 South Indian style vada In South India, urad dal vada is a staple breakfast item. Here, the vadas are usually served with coconut chutney and sambar. The batter is seasoned with curry leaves, green chilies, and ginger for an aromatic flavor. This version is famous for its crispy exterior and soft interior, making it a favorite among locals.

#2 Maharashtrian misal vada Maharashtra has its own take on urad dal vada, which is called misal vada. In this version, the vadas are served with a spicy curry made from sprouted lentils and potatoes. The combination of spicy curry with crispy vadas makes for a hearty breakfast option that will keep you full for hours.

#3 Rajasthani vada pav twist In Rajasthan, urad dal vadas are often served as vada pav—a popular street food sandwich. Here, the vadas are placed between soft pav bread along with chutneys and fried green chilies. This fusion gives a deliciously spicy kick to the traditional urad dal vada breakfast.

#4 Bengali bhaja vada delight In Bengal, urad dal vadas are known as bhaja vadas. They are usually prepared with a little bit of rice flour to make them crispier. These vadas are usually served with a side of aloo bhaja (fried potatoes) and tomato chutney for an added flavor and texture.