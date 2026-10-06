These Austria tourist spots may not be worth the hype
What's the story
Austria is famous for its beautiful landscapes and rich culture, but not all tourist spots are worth the hype. Some places are so crowded and overpriced that they can ruin the experience of the travelers. Here are five overrated tourist spots in Austria that you might want to skip if you're looking for a more authentic and less crowded experience.
#1
Vienna's Schonbrunn Palace
Schonbrunn Palace in Vienna is one of the most visited attractions in Austria.
However, the palace is often overcrowded with tourists, and there are long lines for tours. The entry fees can also be steep, making it a costly affair.
If you want to experience the grandeur of Austrian history without the crowd, you can explore other historical sites in Vienna that offer similar insights without the touristy chaos.
#2
Hallstatt village
While Hallstatt village is famous for its stunning views and picturesque setting, it has become a victim of its own popularity.
The small village is often filled with tourists, making it difficult to enjoy its natural beauty peacefully.
Accommodation prices have also skyrocketed due to high demand, making it an expensive destination for travelers.
Consider visiting lesser-known alpine villages that offer similar charm, without the crowds.
#3
Innsbruck's Golden Roof
The Golden Roof in Innsbruck is an iconic landmark but may not live up to the expectations of some visitors.
The small size of the attraction can leave tourists feeling underwhelmed after battling through crowds for a glimpse of this historical site.
Instead, explore Innsbruck's other attractions, like its beautiful old town or nearby hiking trails that offer stunning views without being overrun by tourists.
#4
Salzburg's Mirabell Palace Gardens
Mirabell Palace Gardens in Salzburg are often touted as a must-see attraction, thanks to their movie fame and beautiful floral displays.
However, during peak season, these gardens can get so crowded that it can be difficult to enjoy their beauty.
For a more peaceful experience, head to other parks or gardens in Salzburg that provide tranquility and stunning views, without the tourist rush.
#5
Grossglockner High Alpine Road
The Grossglockner High Alpine Road offers stunning views of Austria's highest peak, but it comes with a hefty toll fee for entry.
Plus, during peak months, it can get crowded with vehicles, which hampers the experience of enjoying the scenery.
For those looking for scenic drives off the beaten path, consider exploring other alpine roads in Austria that offer similar beauty, with fewer tourists.