These Indian hairstyles are perfect for busy work mornings
What's the story
Navigating busy mornings can be a challenge, especially when you are trying to get the perfect hairstyle for work. Indian hairstyles, with their rich cultural heritage and simplicity, provide a variety of options that are quick and easy to manage. They are not just practical but also bring a touch of elegance and tradition to your daily look. Here are five quick Indian hairstyles perfect for busy office mornings.
#1
Classic bun with a twist
The classic bun is a go-to hairstyle for many women.
For a quick twist, you can add a few strands of decorative hairpins or small flowers.
This not only secures the bun but also adds a touch of style, without taking much time.
The bun keeps hair neatly away from the face, making it ideal for professional settings.
#2
Simple braided ponytail
A braided ponytail is an ideal combination of simplicity and style.
Just braid a section of your hair before tying it into a ponytail at the nape or mid-height.
This hairstyle keeps hair manageable all day long, while adding an element of sophistication.
It is perfect for those who want to keep their hair out of the way but still look polished.
#3
Half-up twisted hairstyle
The half-up twisted hairstyle is ideal for those who want to keep some hair down but still have it neatly styled.
Just take two sections from either side of your head, twist them toward the back, and secure with bobby pins or a small clip.
This way, you get volume and style without spending too much time.
#4
Sleek low ponytail
A sleek low ponytail screams professionalism and elegance.
Just straighten your hair with an iron, if required, gather it at the lower back or neck level, and secure it with an elastic band.
You can use serum to tame flyaways, if any.
This simple, yet effective, look is perfect for any office environment.
#5
Messy top knot
The messy top knot is ideal for those who are short on time but want to look stylish.
Just gather all your hair at the crown of your head, twist it into a loose bun, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This casual, yet chic, hairstyle gives you the freedom of movement while still looking put together.