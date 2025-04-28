When in Tokyo, visit these quirky museums
Tokyo, the perfect blend of tradition and innovation, is a city that promises travelers a unique cultural experience.
Among its many attractions, are museums that highlight the city's quirky side.
Not only do they reveal what lies beneath the surface of the Japanese culture and history, but they also bring you the most unconventional way to experience Tokyo.
Animation delight
Ghibli Museum: A magical experience
For fans of Studio Ghibli's animated films, a visit to the Ghibli Museum is a must.
Located in Mitaka, the museum provides an immersive experience into the world of animation.
Visitors can check out exhibits with original sketches and storyboards from classic films like My Neighbor Totoro and Spirited Away.
The museum also has a small theater screening exclusive short films by Studio Ghibli.
Parasite exploration
Meguro Parasitological Museum: Unusual Science
For the ones with an appetite for the weird, the Meguro Parasitological Museum offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of parasites.
Home to over 60,000 specimens, this tiny museum teaches parasitology to visitors with its elaborate displays.
Not everyone's cup of tea, perhaps, but it gives the most interesting insight into the life of parasites and their effect on humans and animals.
Instant noodle history
Cup Noodles Museum: Interactive fun
The Cup Noodles Museum in Yokohama is a celebration of the history of instant noodles and their creator, Momofuku Ando.
Here, one can learn about the process of invention through interactive exhibits, and even create their own custom cup noodles to take home as souvenirs.
The museum offers an engaging way to know how this simple food item became a global phenomenon.
Visual deception
Tokyo Trick Art Museum: Optical illusions galore
Located in Odaiba's Decks Tokyo Beach mall, the Tokyo Trick Art Museum is all about optical illusions that play with your perception.
The museum has a number of rooms with three-dimensional paintings that produce mind-bending visual effects when seen from certain angles.
It's a fun spot where you can take creative photos while exploring different themes like Edo-era Japan.
Cultural celebration
Shitamachi Tanabata Matsuri: Traditional festival vibes
Shitamachi Tanabata Matsuri, though not exactly a traditional museum, throws people into the world of Japanese festival culture.
Celebrated every July or August in Asakusa, Shitamachi Tanabata Matsuri is a mind-blowing experience filled with colorful decorations, local delicacies, crafts, music, dance, and parades.
The event attracts locals and tourists alike, making for unforgettable memories under colorful streamers.