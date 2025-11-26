Stay fit at your desk in just 5 minutes

Staying flexible is the key to staying fit, particularly for those who spend long hours at their desks. These exercises can be done in five minutes, making them perfect for office workers looking to improve their flexibility without taking a lot of time. They target various muscle groups, relieving tension and improving mobility. Here are five simple exercises you can do at your desk.

Tip 1 Neck stretch The neck stretch helps relieve tension built up from staring at a computer screen all day. Sit up straight with your feet flat on the floor. Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder until you feel a gentle stretch on the opposite side of your neck. Hold for 15 seconds and switch sides. Repeat twice on each side to ease neck stiffness.

Tip 2 Shoulder rolls Shoulder rolls are great for loosening tight shoulders and upper back muscles. Sit or stand with your arms relaxed by your sides. Roll your shoulders forward in a circular motion five times, then reverse the direction and roll them backward five times. This exercise helps improve circulation and reduces shoulder tension.

Tip 3 Seated hamstring stretch The seated hamstring stretch targets the muscles at the back of your thighs. Sit on the edge of your chair with one leg extended straight out in front of you, heel on the floor or slightly elevated if comfortable. Lean forward gently from your hips until you feel a mild stretch in your hamstring. Hold for 15 seconds before switching legs.

Tip 4 Wrist stretches Wrist stretches are essential for those who type a lot during the day. Extend one arm straight out in front of you with palm facing up. Use your other hand to gently pull back on fingers until you feel a stretch along forearm muscles. Hold for fifteen seconds before switching hands.