Try these hairstyles for fuller-looking straight hair
What's the story
Creating volume in straight hair can be a challenge, but it is not impossible. With the right techniques and styles, you can achieve a fuller look without resorting to teasing or extensive styling products. Here are five simple hairstyles that naturally boost volume in straight hair, giving you a lift and bounce throughout the day. These styles are easy to do and perfect for anyone looking to add some life to their locks.
Tip 1
Loose waves with a flat iron
Using a flat iron to create loose waves is an easy way to add volume to straight hair.
Just take small sections of hair and twist them slightly before running the flat iron through them.
This technique creates soft waves that give the illusion of more body and movement.
Finish off with a light hairspray for hold without weighing down the waves.
Tip 2
Half-up top knot
The half-up top knot is both chic and practical for adding height at the crown.
Just gather the top half of your hair into a high ponytail, twist it into a bun, and secure it with pins or an elastic band.
This style lifts the hair away from the scalp, creating instant volume while keeping your hair out of your face.
Tip 3
Volumizing braid
A volumizing braid can do wonders for flat hair.
Start by loosely braiding your hair from the crown downwards, then gently pull apart sections of the braid to create fullness.
Leave it down, or tie it off at the end for an added texture that boosts overall volume without much effort.
Tip 4
Side ponytail with volume booster
For an easy yet effective way to add volume, try a side ponytail with a volume booster.
Apply a root-lifting spray or mousse at the roots before pulling your hair into a low side ponytail.
This gives lift at the roots and keeps everything sleek and stylish.
Tip 5
Messy bun with volume powder
A messy bun is a quick fix for flat hair.
Just sprinkle some volume powder at the roots, tousle them with your fingers, and pull them into a loose bun.
This adds texture and height, giving you a fuller look in minutes.